JANESVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Iowa say a woman has been killed and her daughter injured when they were hit by a pickup truck as they walked on a rural road at night.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Kristine Martinson and her adult daughter were walking on a graveled section of Mark Road about six miles southwest of Janesville when the pickup crested a hill around 9 p.m. Tuesday and hit them.
Officials say Martinson was taken with severe injuries to a hospital, where she died. Her daughter suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a side mirror on the pickup.
Investigators say a 22-year-old Cedar Falls man was driving the pickup. The incident remains under investigation.