Try 1 month for 99¢

ALVORD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota woman died after being struck by a train in northwest Iowa.

Lyon County authorities say deputies and medics were sent to the accident site a little before 7:30 p.m. Friday in Alvord. The Sheriff's Office says it appeared that 32-year-old Savannah Flynn, of Marion, South Dakota, may have thought a southbound train was on the east set of parallel tracks when she tried to cross the west tracks and was struck.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Flynn died at the scene. Authorities suspect alcohol consumption played a role in her death.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments