WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a woman was pulled unconscious from her car after it ran into a pond near a vehicle dealership in central Iowa.
Police and firefighters were sent to the scene in Waukee around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. The rescuers broke a window in the submerged vehicle and got the 39-year-old woman out. She was taken to a Des Moines hospital. Her name hasn't been released.
Waukee fire Capt. Tomme Tysdal says the woman may have suffered a medical problem before her car went into the pond, which is believed to be about 8 feet deep (less than 3 meters) in the middle.