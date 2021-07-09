Woman sentenced to 10 years in Chuck E. Cheese shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday in a fatal shooting at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant that was sparked by an argument over a card game.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 25, pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter in the Oct. 25 death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs.

Pollion was originally charged with first-degree murder. Her plea deal included a mandatory 10-year sentence, The Quad City Times reported.

Witnesses told police that Chairs and others argued over a card game. After that argument ended, Chairs, Pollion and a witness got into another argument, and Pollion and Chairs exchanged punches.

Pollion had a gun and fired one shot, hitting Chairs, prosecutors said.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a more senseless crime than this one,” Scott County Judge John Telleen said during the sentencing hearing.