Woman shot by officer in Des Moines out of hospital, charged

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman shot by a Des Moines police officer last month has been released from the hospital, and is now facing charges.

KCCI-TV reports that 35-year-old Katherine Margaret Louise Mehle of Des Moines is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts with a weapon. The TV station said Friday that after Mehle's hospital release, she was booked into the Polk County Jail.

The shooting on Oct. 5 followed a 911 call from a man who reported that a woman had tried to stab him on the sidewalk. An officer who arrived to help reported that Mehle advanced on him while ignoring his commands to drop the knife, leading him to shoot her.

