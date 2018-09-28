DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport woman who poured rubbing alcohol on her 2-year-old disabled child has been given a year of probation.
The Quad-City Times reports that 29-year-old Darshanda McNeal was sentenced earlier this month to 240 days in jail, but 210 days were suspended. She'd pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment.
Davenport police were sent to McNeal's home Aug. 9 for a report of a person abusing and threatening to kill the child. Police say she was live streaming the incident on Facebook using her cellphone. Officers were able to intervene, and the child was taken to a local hospital as precaution. Police say the child did not suffer any physical injuries.
