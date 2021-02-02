Woman's body found at Iowa arboretum, man charged

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of an Illinois woman whose body was found at an arboretum in Iowa has been charged with her death.

Jennifer Lopez, 20, of Galena, Illinois, was found dead Monday at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, Dubuque police said in a news release.

Richard L. Forsythe, 21, of Galena, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in her death, The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reported.

Officers went to the arboretum to investigate after “suspicious items” were found there, police said. A wider search of the area revealed Lopez's body.

Evidence at the scene identified Forsythe as a possible suspect, police said. He was arrested Monday afternoon at the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois on an unrelated charge.

A murder warrant was issued Tuesday. Forsythe was being held on $1 million bond awaiting extradition to Dubuque.

Police have not released further details in the case.

