DES MOINES — The process of crafting the next state budget began, procedurally speaking, Monday at the Iowa Capitol.

Not all lawmakers were on board with the process.

Majority-party Republicans on the Iowa Senate’s budget committee Monday advanced four bills that were, effectively, mere placeholders with no actual budget numbers in them. The bills eventually will establish state general fund spending for the budget year that begins July 1.

To start the process, Republicans advanced through the first two steps of the legislative process — subcommittee and committee approval — empty budget bills for the state’s administrative services division, natural resources and agriculture, economic development, and education. The budget numbers will be amended into the bills later, possibly while being debated on the floor of the Iowa Senate, after Republicans in the Senate and House agree to spending figures.

Democrats criticized Republicans for moving budget bills that had no spending figures and no agency employment numbers in them, especially through the only stage of the legislative process — the subcommittee — that the public is able to testify on a bill.

“You appear to be experts at three-card monte. People don’t know what the numbers are, they don’t know where the employees in the state of Iowa are going to be. We don’t have any of that information,” said Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo. “It’s kind of like a shell game.”

Senate Republicans said their overall budget number of just less than $8.5 billion aligns with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ budget proposal, and that they wanted to start advancing bills to get the budget process started and send a signal to their counterparts in the House.

Majority-party Republicans in the House have proposed an overall budget of just shy of $8.6 billion, and late last week announced spending proposals for each of the eight budget bills that state lawmakers will craft.