Work continues to repair devastation to Cedar Rapids' trees

As of Jan. 13, the city had removed 5,584 vegetative loads and 238,563 cubic yards of tree debris. The city did not have an estimate on the total quantity left in the city park system, but debris is being documented for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement.

The colder temperatures and frozen ground help minimize the damage done by the heavy equipment needed for the cleanup, Hock said.

Staff likely will work well into the spring to clean smaller debris, he said. The focus is on cleaning up the parks to make them safe to open to the public again.

Volunteer efforts are disrupted by the winter weather, but Hock said groups interested in helping with park cleanup may contact the Parks and Recreation Office. People also may donate to the Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation or to Trees Forever to help with the replanting.

“The more help, the better on this one because every single one of the parks had damage,” Hock said.

City Parks Superintendent Brent Neighbor said the parks lost an estimated 65 to 75 percent of their tree canopy.