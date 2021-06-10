Worker dies in eastern Iowa cattle farm manure tank

STOCKTON, Iowa (AP) — A man died after becoming stuck earlier this week in a manure tank on an eastern Iowa cattle farm, authorities said.

The death occurred Tuesday at a farm in Stockton and was reported by authorities there on Wednesday, the Quad-City Times reported.

New Liberty Fire Chief Chad Petersen said his volunteer fire department responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday to the scene at Sievers Family Farm in Stockton. Petersen said the man was doing some work in the tank when he got stuck.

The New Liberty department called for help from other area fire departments, and firefighters retrieved the man’s body from the tank late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, Petersen said.

The man’s name had not been released by Thursday morning.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0