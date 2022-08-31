 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Workers hurt in collapse of building frame in NW Iowa

Five workers were injured in the collapse of a building that was under construction in the tiny northwest Iowa community of Larrabee

LARRABEE, Iowa (AP) — Five workers were injured Tuesday in the collapse of a building that was under construction in the tiny northwest Iowa community of Larrabee, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

One member of a construction crew was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and another was taken by ambulance to a hospital for more minor injuries, the sheriff's office said. Three workers were treated for minor injuries.

The sheriff's office didn't release names of those hurt.

The Sioux City Journal reported that workers were building a frame for a machine shop when the structure collapsed.

Larrabee is a city of 120 people, about 50 miles northeast of Sioux City.

