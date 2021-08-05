Worried parents seek change to Iowa school mask mandate ban

Asked Thursday about the matter, Reynolds’ spokesman Pat Garrett said, “Anyone can still wear a mask to school. It’s just not required. The governor is proud of the laws she signed, and trusts Iowans to do the right thing on behalf of themselves and their family.”

The mask debate comes as the COVID-19 delta variant is spreading rapidly in Iowa with more than 3,500 new cases reported in the past week as of Wednesday. That is more than double the number of new cases reported a week ago.

An additional 10 deaths were reported for a total of 6,193 deaths overall. Hospitalizations are rising as are the number of people in intensive care units.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicated that 91 of Iowa's 99 counties have either a high or substantial rate of virus spread, a level at which the federal agency recommends masks be worn inside public spaces, even by vaccinated people.

Scientists have concluded that even vaccinated people can carry enough virus to infect others and since children under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated, they are vulnerable to infection in crowded schools.

A spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Education did not immediately respond to a message seeking a comment on behalf of the board.

