DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say bullet fragments struck two people after a handgun went off in a man's pocket at the Animal Rescue League in Des Moines.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the 27-year-old man was pulling something from the pocket when the gun fired.

The bullet bounced off the floor and fragmented. One fragment struck a 62-year-old woman in a leg and another hit a 9-year-old girl in a leg. Both people were hospitalized.

The Sheriff's Office hasn't released the names of those involved. No arrest or citations have been reported.

