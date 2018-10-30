Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another teenager has been acquitted by a jury in Cedar Rapids.

The jury found Kenyauta Vesey-Keith not guilty Friday of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other crimes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prosecutors say the March 2016 shooting was proceeded by a Cedar Rapids street fight involving more than a dozen people. They said Vesey-Keith retrieved a gun from a vehicle and fired several times, hitting 21-year-old Brandon Johnson , who died, and a 16-year-old boy.

His lawyers say Vesey-Keith was acting in self-defense. He was 16 at the time.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments