MANLY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an 80-year-old man has died in a grain bin accident in northern Iowa.

KIMT-TV reports the Worth County Sheriff's Office was called Monday morning to a possibly grain bin entrapment west of Manly. Deputies were joined by rescue crews from Manly, Kensett and Northwood as well as a helicopter ambulance from Fort Dodge.

The bin was emptied and the man's body was found.

Authorities aren't releasing his name until relatives can be notified.

Information from: KIMT-TV, http://www.kimt.com

