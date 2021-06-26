Young Eagles programs gives kids a feel for flying

Dutcher, of Cedar Falls, has been flying kids through the skies of the Cedar Valley through the Young Eagles program along with about a dozen other members of the local EAA chapter, since the program began in the mid-1990s. In that time, the chapter has logged 5,500 flights with kids.

Dutcher has done more than 320 of them, with over 400 children ages 8 through 17 strapping into “Susie 2,” his burgundy 1977 Cessna 172 Skyhawk named after his wife, and learning the ins and outs of flying.

“They’re all somewhat apprehensive: They’re not sure they want to do this. For most of them, it’s their first time in an airplane,” Dutcher said. “As soon as the wheels leave the ground, it’s all smiles.”

Dutcher started flying in 1982 at around age 35, looking up at an airplane in the sky and thinking, “I want to do that.” He got trained and his private pilot’s license, and learned from his mistakes — his first airplane ended up nose-first in the ground, though he wasn’t seriously hurt and the FAA cleared him of wrongdoing, he noted.

Dutcher, his wife and their son were soon flying all over the U.S., for trips as far away as California and as close as Mason City, hopping in the plane like another family might hop in the family sedan.