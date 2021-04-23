Iowans driving more, buying new vehicles

DES MOINES -- After months of concern that COVID-19 restrictions would negatively impact state transportation revenues, Iowa is reporting that increases in vehicle registrations and traffic volumes are bolstering the Road Use Tax Fund.

Distributions to various appropriations and road funds were nearly $36.7 million higher this April than in April 2020, the Department of Transportation reported https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/BL/1219418.pdf this week.

Overall, year-to-year distributions are $26.1 million higher than last year.

The April numbers could be due to the timing of the Road Use Tax Funds distribution, according to Stuart Anderson, director of the DOT’s Transportation Development Division.

“It’s very possible we’ll see some reconciliation with the May numbers,” he said.

However, the only COVID-19 impact on the fund, he said, is reduced fuel tax revenue due to reduced travel.

While traffic volume in the state is now “close” to pre-pandemic levels, Anderson said, the department will continue to track traffic levels closely “to see if long-term changes in telework policies impact state (Road Use Tax Fund) revenues.”