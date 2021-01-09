Iowans wager monthly record $104 million on sports

DES MOINES -- Legal sports wagering in Iowa topped the $100 million plateau in December, marking the third month in a row for record-setting growth.

And industry officials expect betting activity will continue to grow, given the upcoming Super Bowl and NCAA “March Madness” basketball tournament and the change in Iowa law that makes online wagering easier.

Sports wagering topped $104.8 million in December — making Iowa the eighth state to surpass $100 million in wagers in a single month. More than $78 million of those bets were placed online.

Sportsbooks paid out nearly $97.3 million in winnings, with a profit of $7.54 million.

The growth in sports wagering is spurred by a Jan. 1 change in Iowa law that allows Iowans to place legal bets online without having to visit a state-licensed casino and establish an account, as initially required when Iowa legalized sports wagering in August 2019.

“The sports numbers look good,” said Brian Ohorilko, administrator of the state Racing and Gaming Commission. “This is our highest month since we started back in 2019, and it was the first time we surpassed $100 million in handle. I did anticipate that we would eventually get there, but I think this is maybe a bit earlier than I thought.”