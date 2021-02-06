Iowans wager record $149.5 million on sports in January

As of Jan. 1, Iowans could go directly online to play a bet without having to go to a state-licensed casino and register in person — which was part of the phased-in requirements put in place when Iowa legalized sport gambling in August 2019.

January’s $149.5 million in wagering via online and retail sportsbooks was a 42.7 percent increase above the record $104.8 million handle in December. The wagering produced $11.3 million in net sportsbook receipts and $765,673 in state taxes.

For the fiscal year, net receipts top $46.5 million on $569 million in wagering and $3.14 million in state taxes. Of those bets, $421 million were placed online.

“It’s reasonable to anticipate that February numbers will be in line, if not more,” said Ohorilko, who noted Iowa now has 11 state-licensed sportsbooks with another 10 likely to seek approval.

Having the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV will drive interest in an already popular wagering event, he noted.

Also, “remote registration is still new and all of the operators are competing very heavily for customers right now. The promotions are very high,” he said.

CASINO REPORT