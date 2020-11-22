Iowa's long-term care facilities face staff, equipment shortages amid pandemic

Outbreaks in NW Iowa care facilities

Iowa is suffering COVID-19 outbreaks at 122 of its long-term care facilities. These outbreaks have contributed heavily to the state’s death toll, as they’re associated with 993 of the state’s 2,160 deaths attributed to the virus.

Fifteen of these outbreaks are in Northwest Iowa, spread across nine counties, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. One other outbreak was not listed in the IDPH data, but the facility acknowledged it on its own website:

 At the Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City, 37 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.

 At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 32 have tested positive. Of these, 21 are considered recovered.

 At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, 16 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered.

 At the Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

 At Twilight Acres in Wall Lake, four have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

 At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, eight have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

 At Country View Manor in Sibley, four have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

 At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 53 have tested positive. Of these, 28 are considered recovered.

 At Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, 16 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

 At Fellowship Village in Inwood, 31 have tested positive. Of these, 26 are considered recovered.

 At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.

 At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 45 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

 At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, four have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

 At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, 15 have tested positive. Of these, four are considered recovered.

 At the Denison Care Center in Denison, 39 have tested positive. Of these, 34 are considered recovered.

 Vista Prairie at Fieldcrest in Sheldon acknowledged an outbreak among residents on its website, though it did not specify the number impacted. The facility is not listed on the IDPH site.