Irvington was never incorporated but always kept itself distinct from Omaha

All roads lead to Irvington, then and now.

The modern maze includes Interstate 680, Nebraska Highway 133 (90th Street), Sorensen Parkway, Blair High Road, Wenninghoff Road, Irvington Road and Crown Point Avenue. Their intersections are many.

Go into Irvington’s past, and it had a railroad with daily passenger service. The Military Road ran on the ridge to the south, and the community was nestled between creeks that form the Little Papillion.

It’s one of Douglas County’s oldest settlements, trailing only Omaha, Florence and Elk City. Its business area moved and left behind East Irvington.

But then as now, Irvington is an unincorporated community. It never had a mayor or town council. It considered organizing once to fight a liquor license. Very understandable, because Irvington’s first residents were New Englanders, including descendants of the religious leader of Plymouth Colony.

Irvington’s settlement began soon after Nebraska was opened as a territory and before the federal government laid out the Military Road from near 24th and Cuming Streets in 1857. Charles Howe took out the first claim. Milton Rogers, who owned a hardware company in Omaha, was next.

According to a 1916 history of early Irvington in The World-Herald by Frank Hibbard, at least six families — the Knights, Brewsters, Timperleys, Noyces, Thomases and Burgmans– were in the area by 1857. The Knights were from Massachusetts. Benjamin and Albert, who were brothers, and their cousin Gardner stayed, while two returned home and one died. The Brewster brothers — Henry, Elias, Sardius and Roderick — were from upstate New York. Their ancestor was William Brewster, senior elder of Plymouth Colony.

Benjamin Knight was a civil engineer in Boston working for Gen. Grenville M. Dodge, who also famously made his way to Nebraska. Knight came west with Henry and Elias Brewster.

John Timperley and Charles Noyce came from England, made the Mormon migration to Salt Lake City, married their wives and started families before abandoning the church and retracing the Mormon Trail back to Omaha to settle on homesteads.

Brothers-in-law Lewis Thomas and Isaac Burgman, who had married Thomas’ sister Nancy, brought their families from Iowa. During the 1860s, seven more siblings of Lewis Thomas joined him. Thomas built the first schoolhouse, making and burning the brick for the 1862 structure, and his sister Sarah, who married Roderick Brewster, was the first teacher.

In 1857, Mormons built the first bridge across the Little Papio. Before they could use it to leave from their camp on the east side, heavy rain washed it away, and they had to start over. Once the Military Road opened, it was a route to the Colorado gold fields. Hibbard recalled seeing in 1867 a schooner coming back labeled “Pikes Peak or Bust — Busted, Be Damned.” Trail ruts are still visible near 82nd and Fort Streets.

Besides the school, early institutions included the Congregational Church and the post office. Sardius Brewster, better known as Deacon Brewster, married Sarah Gaylord, the oldest daughter of Reuben Gaylord, Omaha’s first Congregational minister. Rev. Gaylord organized the Little Papillion Church on Aug. 6, 1866, with 11 members, and it became the Irvington Congregational Church in 1870. It survived tornadoes, a fire and a move after the railroad was literally at its front door until a merger in 1961 formed what is now Northwest Hills Church.

Lemuel Bingham became the town’s first postmaster in July 1877. Hibbard recalled that the settlers were getting their mail on a thrice-weekly route through Irvington, Summer Hill Farm (174th and State Streets) and Elk City. When the request for a post office was granted, the author said residents met at the schoolhouse to submit its name, and Irvington — which had been the area’s name for at least seven years — was chosen.

Until 1888, the post office was on Military Road near the Little Papio. Then the Fremont, Elkhorn and Missouri Valley Railroad came through and the Knight family laid out a plat for Irvington three-quarters of a mile northwest of the post office. The post office was relocated to near the new depot. It apparently set off the Brewsters. Deacon Brewster platted East Irvington at the junction of Military and Florence Avenue (now Crown Point Avenue).

Irvington then enjoyed a building boom, expanding the business community beyond a feed mill, H.S. Johnson’s grocery (it had a public telephone) and a blacksmith. E.L. Brewster had the hardware store, Peter Hiler a coal yard and general store and R.M. Twaddell a grocery and coal dealership that had a second-floor community hall. One hotel was built. W.D. Clark was the barber.

Fifteen years later came a new wave of development. H.J. Groves of Benson opened a lumberyard, Charles Pamp (now the owner of East Irvington) was erecting a two-story brick building that had a harness store and barbershop as its first two tenants, and the town lost its dry status, but for a short time. Fred Anderson opened a restaurant with a bar. He lost a legal challenge by Deacon Brewster on a technicality — Irvington was too far away from Omaha city limits.

That didn’t stop George Brenner from opening the Irvington Country Club roadhouse in 1915, across from the depot, two blocks from the school and near Irvington’s two churches. In less than a year, Brewster and other townspeople went to court, saying that Brenner was operating an immoral house, drawing “many persons of prominence from Omaha” and selling liquor on Sundays. Brenner lost his case.

Irvington’s school added high school grades for the first time in 1918 and in 1925 replaced a frame building with a two-story brick building with a red tile roof. Irvington High had a graduating class in 1926 and then continuously from 1933 until 1958, when the district merged with the Omaha Public Schools. Irvington High’s mascot was the Huskies, which became that of Northwest High in 1971. The Irvington grade school closed in 1980, was sold to a Christian high school and is now a church.

Perhaps the best reason to visit Irvington for many years was the ice cream from Irvington Dairy. Opened in 1928, it became Velvet Rich Ice Cream in 1954 and was Irvington Ice Cream when it closed in 1970.

Irvington has had its fires (1948, 1952), floods (too many to enumerate of the Thomas, Knight and Little Papillion Creeks), tornado (1894) and bank robbery (1924). The fires fueled the organization of the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department in 1952.

It opened its second station in 2020 north of 72nd and McKinley Streets.

Rail service was lost with the Chicago and North Western Railway (which bought the tracks from the original owner) abandoning the line in 1977. Nebraska Highway 133 was rerouted away from the business district when the Interstate 680 interchange opened in 1969. Industrial areas have sprung up to the east and west, and a large apartment complex was built along Irvington Road as the gap between Omaha and Irvington closed up.

But Irvington has kept its identity. It hasn’t been annexed by Omaha. And it has its exit sign on Interstate 680.

