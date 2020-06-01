Is Test Iowa as successful as governor boasts?

There are other concerns with the program, too — including the challenges Iowans have reported about getting appointments at nearby sites; questions of efficiency and productivity at the individual sites; lack of transparency around how the sites are chosen and kept open; lengthy wait times for results; and accuracy of results once they arrive.

“It seems like confidence is the most important thing for families and small businesses and for our state’s economy,” Hall said. “And at the core of creating confidence for the public is the ability to know that we can trust our data and that the numbers the public is hearing are ones that reflect reality on the ground. And that seems to be one of the biggest question marks.”

The governor’s office didn’t answer The Gazette’s questions last week about the Test Iowa program — including how many of the Iowans tested so far have done so under the program; whether the state is tracking test numbers by program and site; and, if so, why it hasn’t made that data public.

At a daily briefing, Reynolds just days ago boasted that about 15,000 Iowans have been tested at Test Iowa sites — which would put the daily test average far below the 3,000 promised when the program debuted in late April.