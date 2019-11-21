ISU poll: Buttigieg jumps into lead as Warren support slides

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Massachusetts Sen. Warren, on the other hand, has seen her support drop by nearly 10 percent since mid-October, according to the poll of 614 likely Democratic caucusgoers conducted Nov. 15-19.

The percentage of those who do not want her to be their nominee increased 5 percent. The poll has a margin of error of 4.9 percent.

“A little over 60 percent of the people who supported Warren in October still support her now,” Peterson said. The ISU/Civiqs poll interviews some people every month, “So we know not just where the levels of support are, but where people are changing their minds.”

“The shift shows Buttigieg is not only drawing from the middle, he’s drawing actively from Warren supporters,” he said.

Asked about their second choices, 22 percent of the respondents named Warren and 17 percent said Buttigieg.

The result showed that likely caucusgoers have defined a top tier and are showing little interest in the rest of the field.

The gap between Biden at 12 percent and Klobuchar at 5 is wider than the gap between her and Wayne Messam, Joe Sestak, John Delaney and newcomer Deval Patrick, all at 0.