ISU poll suggests Iowa Democrats eliminating bottom-tier candidates

There was little change among the top tier in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination over the past month, but a poll of likely Iowa caucus goers suggests Iowa Democrats are eliminating some candidate from consideration.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg remained atop an Iowa State University/Civiqs poll released today at 24 percent.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (21 percent) jumped ahead of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (18 percent) and former Vice President Joe Biden is fourth (15 percent), the poll said.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar rounded out the top five at 4 percent — well below the 15 percent viability threshold required in the Feb. 3 Democratic caucuses.

“And then we have essentially ‘everybody else,’ ” said Dave Peterson, ISU political science professor.

The findings on the second tier of candidates was “probably the most interesting thing out of this wave of the poll.”

That’s because Peterson sees no evidence that any of the second tier is having any sort of breakthrough or “seemed particularly well-primed to move up to that top tier if one of the other candidates falters.”