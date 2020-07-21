'It’ factor, campaign organization will carry Trump in Iowa, Eric Branstad says

“I think that’s laughable,” Branstad said, noting Trump in 2016 became just the second Republican presidential candidate to win Iowa in the past eight general elections. “We’ve always been a purple state. It always takes working hard and having the right candidate, having the right message, and putting those things together.”

Branstad extolled the expansion of the Trump campaign’s and Republican Party’s operations in Iowa. While a party spokeswoman said the party did not make staffing numbers public, Branstad described the operation as “triple” what it was in 2016.

The Republican Party said it had made more than 1 million voter contacts this year as it had built on a campaign organization that essentially never left after the 2016 elections.

“I’m really impressed with the team we’ve put together,” Branstad said. “We have built the best team with the best technology. ... We are ready to win big-league, and we’re looking to November more unified (as Republicans) than ever before, and we are really excited to get the message out to the voters.”

The Biden campaign’s Iowa state director, Lauren Dillon, suggested in a statement that Iowa will flip back to the Democratic candidate in the November election.

“After inheriting and then decimating a robust farm economy and botching our national pandemic response, Donald Trump's support is quickly unraveling in Iowa,” Dillon said in a statement provided by the Biden campaign. “Voters of all political stripes are hungry for leadership that can unite instead of divide us and help build back our economy better than it was before. That’s Joe Biden.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0