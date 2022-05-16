 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Jesup man charged with beating seagulls with shovel

Crime scene
Shutterstock

CEDAR RAPIDS -- On Nov. 5, 2021, Marco Island Police initiated an investigation into animal abuse after a report that a male suspect was hitting seagulls with a shovel.

According to television station KCRG, police arrived on scene and found that one of the seagulls struck by the shovel received a broken wing and was no longer able to fly. It was later euthanized from the severity of its injuries. The bird is a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

While the suspect had already left the scene prior to police arrival, through an investigation authorities identified the subject as 30-year-old Paul John Flaucher from Jesup.

Flaucher was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

