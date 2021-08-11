Jim Pillen's resolution opposing critical race theory divides NU regents

Although there are various interpretations of critical race theory, a central tenet, and a key source of argument, is the assertion that the laws and legal institutions in the U.S. are inherently racist and advantage white people over other races, particularly African Americans.

O’Connor, who represents District 4 in Omaha, wrote that analyzing and debating the theory is key to understanding the full context of American history and appreciating the country despite its flaws.

“I, like the proposed resolution decrees, believe that America is the best country in the world — but it is not perfect. By understanding our prior history we can improve and become a more perfect union,’” she wrote. “However, the road to perfection is long and never ending.”

Pillen and Kenney, who represents District 6 in central Nebraska, both said they’ve received overwhelming support from their constituents to pass the resolution.

“On my side of the fence, people are very much in favor of the resolution,” Kenney said.

Ricketts has been outspoken on the issue. He urged the board to pass the resolution last week during his monthly call-in radio show, and on Monday focused his weekly column on criticizing critical race theory.