Jobless benefits amid pandemic pay Iowans top $800 million

Iowa workers idled by the coronavirus economic shutdown have collected more than $800 million in unemployment benefits since the pandemic hit the state in March, according to Iowa Workforce Development data.

The federal government has paid $547.3 million in jobless benefits and the state has paid nearly $293.2 million.

The surge in job losses brought on by mandated business and school closings, however, has begun to subside as restrictions are lifted and more retail establishments reopen.

Even so, unemployment benefits paid to jobless workers remain high, with 16,735 claims filed during the week that ended Saturday, according to an Iowa Workforce Development report released Thursday.

That total is down from the 24,693 filed the previous week and well below the weekly peak of 64,194 in April.

Workforce officials said Thursday the past week’s claims included 15,411 from individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 1,324 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 191,257.