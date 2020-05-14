Jobless benefits paid Iowans top $800 million

Industries hit hardest with jobless claims in the past week were manufacturing (4,065); self-employed, independent contractors and other non-specified categories (2,103); health care and social assistance (1,865); accommodation and food services (1,269); and retail trade (1,133).

More than $108.2 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits was paid the past week.

Since April 4, the federal government has paid $547,345,200 in jobless benefits in Iowa.

More than $7 million was paid to 13,075 Iowans receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits in the week ending May 2.

Officials with the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that nearly 3 million Americans filed claims for state and federal jobless benefits last week, pushing the number of benefit seekers to about 36.5 million over the past two months.

The April unemployment rate nationally was 14.7 percent, while the latest Iowa jobless rate reported for March was 3.7 percent. But state officials expected that to be higher when a new report comes out later this month.