John Deere to move Waterloo cab, welding assembly operation to Mexico by 2024

WATERLOO — John Deere's Waterloo cab and welding operation is moving to Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, by 2024, according to the company and a union official.
Union leadership was given the news Wednesday and told ”no jobs would be affected because new product is coming in,” said United Auto Workers Local 838 President Tim Frickson.
"John Deere's plan to bring new product programs to our operations in Waterloo, Iowa, makes it necessary to consolidate the manufacturing of cabs from the Tractor and Cab Assembly Operations to Ramos Component Works in Mexico," John Deere said in a statement.
The decision "ensures the company can balance workforce needs within the tight labor market, while also ensuring Waterloo can open up floor space to manufacture new products," the company said.
According to the company, the number of employees affected will depend on where the business is with respect to production volumes, employee attrition over the next two years, and new product program needs.
Republican Lynn Evans, a 58-year-old former school administrator and Buena Vista University instructor from Aurelia, is running against Anthony LaBruna, a 25-year-old Sanborn resident who served as a deputy White House liaison to the Department of Commerce in 2020.
Fremont Superintendent Mark Shepard posted a statement saying Madison Everitt "suffered a catastrophic brain injury" and will not recover. “This is a tragic loss for FHS, the school district and our community."
A federal judge has sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Daryl Johnson, 51, and his son Daniel Johnson, 30, both of St. Ansgar, admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside. Daryl Johnson will serve 30 days in jail and Daniel Johnson with serve four months. Defense attorneys for both men sought probation and no jail time. Federal Judge Dabney Friedrich handed down the sentences in Washington.