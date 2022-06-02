 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Deere to move Waterloo cab, welding assembly operation to Mexico by 2024

WATERLOO — John Deere's Waterloo cab and welding operation is moving to Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, by 2024, according to the company and a union official.

Tim Frickson

Union leadership was given the news Wednesday and told ”no jobs would be affected because new product is coming in,” said United Auto Workers Local 838 President Tim Frickson.

"John Deere's plan to bring new product programs to our operations in Waterloo, Iowa, makes it necessary to consolidate the manufacturing of cabs from the Tractor and Cab Assembly Operations to Ramos Component Works in Mexico," John Deere said in a statement. 

The decision "ensures the company can balance workforce needs within the tight labor market, while also ensuring Waterloo can open up floor space to manufacture new products," the company said. 

According to the company, the number of employees affected will depend on where the business is with respect to production volumes, employee attrition over the next two years, and new product program needs.

Frickson said no date has been set for future communication between the two sides.

“We’re not thrilled the assembly is leaving Waterloo. It should be here, and not leaving the United States,” said Frickson.

