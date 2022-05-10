Jones, Tegtmeier make strong showing in races for Nebraska State Board of Education

Two candidates who campaigned against proposed sex-education standards for schools made a strong showing in Tuesday's primary for Nebraska State Board of Education.
Sherry Jones of Grand Island and Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte held wide margins over their general-election opponents.
Jones had about two-thirds of the votes in District 6, based on partial results.
"I certainly appreciate this vote of confidence of the people in the 17 counties of District 6, and I certainly do not take this support for granted," she said. "I intend to continue campaigning throughout the summer and fall to let people who I am and for what I stand."
She and Danielle Helzer, also of Grand Island, will face off again in the general.
Tegtmeier was in a contested primary, but she was getting the vast majority of votes in District 7. She had a 3-to-1 advantage over incumbent Robin Stevens of Gothenburg, who was likely to survive the primary. Pat Moore of Litchfield was trailing.
Jones and Tegtmeier were among four candidates endorsed by the Protect Nebraska Children Political Action Committee.
The other two candidates who captured that endorsement were in closer races.
Republican Kirk Penner, the governor's outspoken conservative appointee, had a lead over Helen Raikes, setting up an interesting District 5 race in the general.
Helen Raikes is a retired professor of education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and registered independent.
Penner, after his appointment in December, tried unsuccessfully to permanently shelve further development of the standards. At another meeting he read aloud explicit passages from children's books to draw attention to the fact that some could be found in Nebraska school libraries.
Deborah Neary, an advocate of creating sex-ed standards for Nebraska schools, was the top vote-getter in District 8.
In the general election, Neary will face either Marni Hodgen, a political newcomer who was a PAC pick, or John Sieler, a former member of the state board. Hodgen was holding a small lead over Sieler in partial results.
The district is an L-shaped chunk of central Douglas County, encompassing the Boys Town area and parts of the I-680 corridor.
Neary has been targeted for defeat by conservative critics who claim she overstepped bounds as a board member and improperly influenced the development of proposed health education standards for Nebraska schools.
She has dismissed the criticism, saying that it’s coming from outside of her district and that her actions were proper and had little impact on the draft standards.
The Nebraska State Education Association recommended voters choose Raikes, Helzer, Stevens and Neary.
Raikes, Helzer and Neary were endorsed by Women Who Run Nebraska, a group that endorses progressive women.
Helzer is also endorsed by Nebraskans for Educational Excellence. That group supports teaching students about “reproductive health, sexual orientation, gender identity and social-emotional well-being.”
The group says that critical race theory is not being taught in public schools and that the issue has been politicized with a chilling effect on teachers.
