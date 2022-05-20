Judge sets $1.5 million bail for Cedar Rapids man charged in 2 murders

CEDAR RAPIDS — A judge Thursday set a $1.5 million bail for a Cedar Rapids man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in two fatal shootings that happened within 24 hours of each other in January.
Sixth Judicial Associate District Judge Russell Keast, during an initial appearance hearing, ordered the bail for Kazius Childress, 20, without hearing any arguments from the prosecution or defense.
Childress was formally charged with the two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of going armed with intent. He was arrested on a warrant Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Davenport. Cedar Rapids police had asked for the marshals' assistance in locating Childress, who they believed had left the area.
Childress is accused of fatally shooting Cordal R. Lewis, 19, and Kavon I. Johnson, 22, on Jan. 27 and 28.
Lewis' father attended the hearing but immediately left the courtroom and two Cedar Rapids police officers walked with him out of the courthouse.
Lewis was shot and killed Jan. 27 in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE, according to a complaint. Police found his body at 2:39 p.m. with one or more gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
A subsequent investigation revealed Lewis had been at 309 31st Street Dr. SE with other individuals, and the murder weapon was found during a search at that home, the complaint stated.
Investigators were recently provided surveillance video from the home that showed Lewis was shot by Childress. The video showed Lewis running away as Childress shot several times at him.
The second complaint stated that Johnson was found dead at 7:25 a.m. Jan. 28 in the parking lot of Cedar Valley Park, 2250 Blakely Blvd. SE. The cause of death appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Further investigation and surveillance video showed Johnson had been at the Kum & Go, 1420 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, in a vehicle with Childress within minutes of another video and audio clip that showed a vehicle matching the same description entering Cedar Valley Park and multiple gunshots being fired.
Childress admitted being at the scene when Johnson was shot, the complaint stated. He was also recently identified by a witness as the person who shot and killed Johnson.
The complaints don't provide a motive or the connection, if any, between the two victims or Childress. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Thursday they were "associates" but declined to provide further information.
The only known connection between Lewis and Johnson is that Lewis and two other men were charged with assaulting Johnson June 17, 2020. Lewis pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and served time in the Linn County Jail.
Christian Emedi and Marshawn Jeffries also were charged in the assault of Johnson. Emedi and Jeffries were sentenced in January in the June 18, 2020, murder of Malik Sheets.
Maybanks said on Tuesday his office believes there are individuals that have more information about the shootings and wants to encourage those individuals to come forward and cooperate with the police.
Childress does have some criminal history with guns. He pleaded in 2020 to carrying weapons and providing false information to police. According to a complaint, he had a loaded 9 mm handgun concealed in his waistband without a permit July 16, 2020.
Childress also was charged in an earlier incident on March 6, 2020, for having a concealed weapon without a permit. Childress again had a 9 mm weapon concealed in his waistband. District Associate Judge Casey Jones dismissed this charge as part of plea agreement in the July case and gave him a deferred judgment and probation in November 2020.
Childress picked up another charge June 2, 2021, of interference with officials acts, a simple misdemeanor, while on probation, according to court records. Assistant Linn County Attorney Molly Edwards asked the court to revoke his probation, but Associate District Judge Nicholas Scott convicted him of contempt and sentenced him to two days in jail. He was fined $250.
His other misdemeanor convictions included theft, trespassing and providing false identification information.
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa
Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in
2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity. Stacker compiled a list of counties in Iowa with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019. You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Pottawattamie County
- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Pocahontas County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Franklin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.1%
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Allamakee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Fremont County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Winnebago County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Butler County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Cherokee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Woodbury County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#41. Ringgold County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Hardin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Marshall County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Tama County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Calhoun County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Keokuk County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Scott County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Adair County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Emmet County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Kossuth County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Worth County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Page County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Wright County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Clayton County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Lucas County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Cass County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Monona County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Clarke County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Mahaska County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Humboldt County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Montgomery County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Osceola County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Henry County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Jackson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Webster County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Clinton County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Union County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Clay County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Fayette County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Black Hawk County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#10. Crawford County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Audubon County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Van Buren County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Decatur County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Wapello County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Lee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Floyd County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Wayne County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Des Moines County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Appanoose County
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
