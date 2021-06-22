Judge strikes down Iowa’s 24-hour abortion waiting period

In 2018, the Iowa Supreme Court struck down a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion. In that decision, the justices ruled the Iowa Constitution upholds the highest level of constitutional protection to the right of abortion — even greater than protections granted under federal law.

However, four of the seven Supreme Court members who were in the majority of the 2018 decision have been replaced in the years since. All four justices have been appointed by Reynolds.

However, abortion rights advocates said Tuesday they believe the court will reach the same decision, should this week’s decision be appealed.

“The way that legal precedent works is that it is not supposed to change based on the decision-makers,” Bettis Austen said.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved a constitutional amendment that would make it clear the state does not recognize or grant a right to an abortion.

The proposal faces a long road. Lawmakers would need to agree on the same language in the 2023 or 2024 Legislative session before the measure would appear on the ballot during the 2024 general election. If then approved by the majority of Iowans, the language would be added to the state constitution.