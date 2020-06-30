Judge temporarily blocks Iowa's 24-hour waiting period for abortions

Turner said the state argued that the court shouldn’t rely on the single subject rule to “embarrass legislation or hamper the Iowa Legislature.” But according to affidavits in the case, a state representative and Speaker of the House Pat Grassley both had admitted the amendment wasn’t germane to the underlying bill.

Even if Planned Parenthood isn’t ultimately successful in the single subject rule argument, it has established an “invasion or threatened invasion of a right” on which it could succeed at trial, Turner said.

The court is bound by Iowa precedent decided in 2018 when the Iowa Supreme Court said a 72-hour waiting period was unconstitutional, he noted. Many of the same issues were raised and litigated at the time.

The Iowa Supreme Court in 2018 specifically recognized abortion as a fundamental right, and applied the high standard of “strict scrutiny” to the review of the act at issue, Turner said.

Planned Parenthood likely will be able to show substantially the same burden of harm to patients subject to a 24-hour waiting period as it did with the 72-hour waiting period, Turner ruled. This could be particularly true now in light of the COVID-19 health crisis, considering the now-blocked law’s requirement for making multiple trips to an abortion provider.