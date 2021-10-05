Jurors see video, hear from eyewitnesses to deadly Lincoln alley shooting

A security camera, trained on a pickup and trailer in the foreground, captured the killing up the alley on the upper right corner of the screen.

In the dead of night early May 23, 2020, splashes of light flashed from the muzzle of a handgun near the middle of the alleyway near North 33rd and T streets.

Ryan Long, who is on trial accused of first-degree murder of Michael "Mike" Whitemagpie, doesn't dispute he was the shooter. His attorneys say Whitemagpie, who had assaulted Long an hour earlier, charged him and that he fired in self-defense.

Whitemagpie, 31, died at the scene, and six bullets were recovered from his body at an autopsy the next day.

Mary Mullin, a 27-year-old Lincoln woman, had been riding around town with Colby McCray and hanging out with about a dozen others at a dice game at the Budget Inn at 27th and O until Whitemagpie either pushed or threw Long over the impromptu gambling table.

She told the jury she just heard the scuffle and raised voices. When she got out of the bathroom, McCray was breaking up the party.

In the hotel parking lot, the group was slow to leave, Long and Whitemagpie still exchanging words, though about what exactly remains unclear.

They'd all been drinking.

Long said something, then Whitemagpie charged him and punched him. He pushed Long before they went separate ways about 3:15 a.m.

But McCray said it wasn't long before Long called up, wanting to "squash it" so there weren't bad feelings the next time they saw each other. Long and Whitemagpie were relatives. McCray, who was good friends with both, was the peacemaker, he said.

They planned to meet up at EZ Go, but McCray said police cars were there when they drove by, so they decided to meet in the alley behind his brother's house, a place nearby where they'd all played dice before.

"Eventually, we ended up in the alley," Mullin said.

The black-and-white video shows them arriving separately within seconds and backing in on either side to face each other. McCray got out first and walked over to Long's car, leaning against it to talk to Long in the driver's seat.

McCray said Long had a gun on his lap.

McCray said he made Long promise on his dead brother, Jarvis Long, who was stabbed to death in Peter Pan Park in 2014, that he was there to squash it, nothing more.

"I took him at his word," McCray told the jury this week.

But when McCray walked back to Whitemagpie and told him to chill, that Long had a gun, Long got out and headed toward Whitemagpie, who headed toward Long.

Then came a flurry of flashes from the gun, and Whitemagpie quickly fell in the middle of the alley.

The prosecutor asked McCray how many shots he heard.

"I wasn't counting," he said.

"Was it a lot?" Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd asked.

"It was enough," McCray said.

Mullin, who was in the passenger seat of the Tahoe facing the alley when it happened, said she could hear the two men say something right before it happened.

"I don't know what was said. It wasn't pleasant. It sounded like they were yelling kind of," she said.

After, she said, Long got in his car and drove away.

McCray ran to hide a rifle with no bullets that had been in the Tahoe. Mullin got out and ran up to Whitemagpie and called 911.

Byrd asked her what condition he was in.

"He's shot," she said, crying.

She said he didn't look alive. But she did CPR because the lady on the phone told her to try.

Asked if she saw any weapons near his body, Mullin said no. And she denied ever seeing the rifle McCray hid.

"Did you see him (Whitemagpie) make any aggressive moves?" Byrd asked her.

"No. They were just walking towards each other," she said.

On cross examination, Long's attorney, Michael Wilson, asked Mullin if it looked like they were getting ready for a fight.

"They both were," she said.

The trial continues Wednesday.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0