Jury deliberates Lincoln man's murder case for downtown shooting last year

From start to finish, it lasted around 90 seconds.

Goodro pointed to a part of the video where Love appeared to go down on the ground but get back up again 1 second later, she said.

"Not enough time for some savage, brutal beating of haymakers," she said.

And she pointed to the fact that Winston admitted to firing four shots, telling the jury he kept firing until Montgomery stopped hitting Love.

Goodro said it showed premeditation.

"It's not just one to attempt to get him off. It's decisions," she said.

Colton told jurors the state wanted them to believe that Winston had murder on his mind and Montgomery was his intended target.

"A man with a gun and a plan finds his target and starts shooting. But Marcus Winston didn't do that," she said.

She said Winston tried to talk it out with Montgomery, then tried to retreat after he punched him. But Montgomery kept coming.

"He had to protect himself, and he had to protect Nate," Colton said.

After eight days of testimony, the jury of six men and six women began deliberating at around noon Friday.

