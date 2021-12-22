Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of second-degree murder for fatal stabbing

After deliberating for nearly three hours, a Lancaster County jury on Wednesday found Roy Wyrick guilty of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon for the stabbing death of Jeremy Lane, rejecting the theory he had acted in self-defense.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Ashley Bohnet acknowledged Lane wasn't the "perfect victim." During an argument with Wyrick that turned physical, he'd been wrong to go back to his apartment to get a knife and confront Wyrick with it, she said.

"Just because Mr. Lane was wrong on July 13, 2020, does not mean that Mr. Roy Wyrick was right," she said in closing arguments.

Jeff Heerspink, the pastor at F Street Neighborhood Church, had been out on his porch near 13th and D streets that night at about 8:30 when he spotted Wyrick, whom he knows as Rolly, walking through a parking lot across the street.

He thought of calling out to him, but it had been a long day so instead he sat down for a glass of wine with his wife.

The next time he looked over, Heerspink said he saw Wyrick and Lane, whom he also knew from the neighborhood, fighting, and he called 911.

He said at least twice he saw Wyrick try to walk away, at one point Lane kicking him in the rear. It was almost comical in the moment, Heerspink said. When Lane went back to his apartment building, Heerspink called 911 back to say he thought the fight was over. Never mind.

"Then I saw Jeremy return. I remember having a kind of oh-no moment in my head," he told the jury Monday.

From his viewpoint, blocked by trees, he caught two glimpses of what happened next. One of Wyrick in a defensive-fighting posture, then kind of jumping and running off.

He couldn't see Lane on the ground dying of a stab wound to his chest.

"This is a no-win situation for me because I knew both of these gentlemen and I cared about them both," Heerspink said.

Soon after, Lincoln Police Sgt. Dan Noonan arrived to find Lane in the grass, his eyes wide open but totally unresponsive. He grabbed his AED from his trunk, and he and another officer sealed the wound and did CPR trying to save him until EMTs arrived.

Despite their efforts, Lane died at the hospital.

The wound had pierced his heart.

A low-resolution video from an apartment building helped the jury see what Heerspink couldn't, despite the images being so fuzzy the knife wasn't visible and making it unclear exactly when Wyrick got off Lane and stabbed him.

In closing arguments, defense attorney Brad Sipp called Lane's death a tragedy, but not a crime.

He said Wyrick had flashed a BB gun at Lane and punched him when Lane approached him. But it was Lane who went to get a knife and came after Wyrick, who had tried to walk away.

"I think we all agree, Mr. Lane brought the knife to this final altercation," Sipp said.

He said Wyrick threw rocks at him, then they struggled over the knife in what Wyrick later described to police as a "fight for my life." Sipp said Wyrick didn't want Lane to die. But he didn't want to die either.

"This is not murder. This is not manslaughter. This is self-defense," the defense attorney said.

Bohnet, the prosecutor, said Wyrick could have yelled for help or just left after taking the knife off of Lane. He didn't need to drive it into Lane's chest.

"This was not an accident. This was not incidental. This was not made frantically or in an attempt to protect himself. This wasn't a slash, a small cut, a puncture wound. This was a deliberate and intentional stab wound to a vital part of Mr. Lane's body," she said. "It was meant to be fatal, and it was just that."

The jury of 10 men and two women began deliberations at 10:15 a.m. and returned three hours later, finding Wyrick guilty.

At sentencing in February, he will face 20 years to life in prison on the second-degree murder charge and up to 50 years more on the weapon charge.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

