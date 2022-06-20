Jury finds Lincoln man guilty of sex assault of teen boy

A Lancaster County jury has found a 63-year-old Lincoln man guilty of sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

Everette Oneal is set for sentencing next month, where he is likely to face at least 25 years in prison, given that prosecutors have alleged he is a habitual criminal.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Matt Mellor said the Lincoln boy was skateboarding near North 27th and Superior streets in August or September 2020 when O'Neal flagged him down and ended up giving him marijuana.

The boy was just shy of his 15th birthday at the time.

Mellor said over several weeks Oneal groomed the teen by providing him food, alcohol and marijuana. It later escalated to Oneal touching him in the bathroom at a Lincoln retail store, in his car in Omaha and in Oneal's Lincoln hotel room.

In October 2020, the teen was admitted to a Lincoln hospital after a suicide attempt and asked his mom to delete information from his phone that could get someone in trouble, according to court records. She reported it to law enforcement, which ultimately led to Oneal's arrest.

At trial, Oneal's attorney, David Tarrell, said Oneal admitted he provided marijuana to the boy but denied touching him sexually.

On Thursday, a day after hearing the teen testify, the jury found him guilty.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0