Jury returns first-degree murder verdict against man who shot Lincoln officer

COLUMBUS — Felipe Vazquez, the teenager who fired the shot that killed Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera in August 2020, will go to prison for first-degree murder.

A jury in Platte County District Court, where this month's trial was moved, returned the verdict just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. They returned guilty verdicts on six other counts: two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted assault on an officer, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possessing or receiving a stolen firearm and escape using a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Earlier story:

Closing arguments at Felipe Vazquez's trial started Monday with Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera's voice, captured on an audio recorder in the investigator's pocket, the moment he was wounded.

First came a smash. The sound of glass breaking from a bedroom window at Vazquez's dad's house at 3255 Vine St.

Then, the investigator saying: "What was that?"

"Hey, get on the ground."

The first shot. Boom. Then, immediately, Herrera's pained screams.

His family and Lincoln police officers in plain clothes filled the courtroom, at least one wiping away tears at the dramatic clip that showed how quickly everything went tragically wrong.

Vazquez, on trial for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault on Officer Cole Jennings and five other felonies, sat quietly at the counsel table.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said moments before the clip Herrera and two other officers were behind a tree in the yard talking. A captain said he didn't think Vazquez — the man who locked himself in a bedroom when they came to arrest him on a warrant — had a gun inside.

"What does he do? He does what he's been trained to do," Condon said of Herrera, who stepped out from behind the tree when he heard the crashing noise of Vazquez's escape attempt. "He's also drawing Mr. Vazquez's fire."

He said in the 20 to 25 minutes holed up in the house, Vazquez had time to think this whole thing out, showing premeditation necessary for first-degree murder.

"He's not trying to scare the officers. He's trying to kill the officers that are trying to stop him from leaving," Condon said.

Vazquez's first shot was the one that tore through Herrera's liver. Then there was a pause and a second boom from the stolen .45-caliber handgun.

In closing arguments, defense attorney Nancy Peterson said Vazquez didn't intend to shoot Herrera or anyone.

"All he wanted to do was to get away," she said.

She said if he had planned to have a shootout with police, why would he leave an extra magazine for the gun behind? And why didn't he shoot at an officer blocking off Vine Street a block away?

In an interview with a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy later that day, after Vazquez was chased out of a house nearby and found hiding on a porch, he denied he'd had a gun or fired it.

"I just got out the window. I heard gunshots and I kept running. I don't know, bro," the then 17-year-old said.

But last week on the stand, Vazquez said he remembered firing the gun twice — police found three .45 casings. He said the plan was to aim at the tree to cause officers to take cover, allowing him and his friend, Orion Ross, to get away.

On Monday, Peterson asked the jury to find Vazquez guilty of manslaughter for Herrera's killing.

The jury would have to find it wasn't first-degree or second-degree murder first.

Peterson also asked jurors to find Vazquez not guilty of attempted assault on Jennings, who ended up with bruising on his legs a day later.

Prosecutors believe Vazquez shot at Jennings' feet, causing debris to hit him, before Jennings returned fire, shooting four times but missing Vazquez as he ran away.

Peterson argued against it and against trusting testimony from two convicted felons who stood to benefit by one saying Vazquez had previously said he would shoot police if they came to arrest him and by another saying he'd said "it was me or the officer."

"Your verdict doesn't rest on maybes and possiblys and could've-beens," she said.

In the end, Peterson said the tragedy of the case cannot be overstated.

"A man has lost his life and a teenager is responsible for that. What could be more tragic?" she said. "It's your duty to return a verdict that speaks the truth."

Condon countered that Vazquez wasn't shooting in the air or at a van or a tree.

"Felipe Vazquez was shooting at the officer who was going to stop him," he said. "That was his intention. To not get caught and to shoot ... whichever police officer he needed to."

The jury of five men and seven women in Platte County, where trial was moved because of pretrial publicity, got the case for deliberations at 11:49 a.m.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0