Kamala Harris addresses Iowa Democrats at unusual Steak Fry

DES MOINES -- Kamala Harris appeared virtually in a prerecorded message, and addressed a field of cars, trucks and SUVs.

Other than that, it was business as usual for the Steak Fry.

The Polk County Democrats’ annual fundraiser, held Saturday evening at Des Moines Waterworks Park. The Steak Fry had a new look amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held drive-in style, with attendees sitting in their cars and listening to the speakers, some of whom spoke in person, and others who appeared via video.

Applause lines in speeches were replaced by honk lines --- people honked their car horns when they heard something they liked.

Harris delivered the keynote address, speaking on behalf of the Democratic ticket of former vice president Joe Biden and herself.

Biden and Harris face the incumbent Republican ticket of Donald Trump and Mike Pence in a state Trump won by nearly 10 percentage points four years ago.

Recent polls on the race in Iowa have showed Trump ahead but by much more narrow margins: an average of just less than 2 percentage points, according to Real Clear Politics’ average of polls here.