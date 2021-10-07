Kanye West puts some Wyoming property up for sale

CODY, Wyoming — Is an end to the Kanye West era near in Cody?

A number of signs are starting to emerge that the billionaire hip hop star and clothing designer is starting to phase out his operations in the city.

Late last week, Kanye West put up for sale seven of his commercial properties off Big Horn Avenue for more than $3.2 million.

The parcels housed or were associated with his Yeezy brand that performs some of its operations in Cody.

Most noticeably, the structure popularly referred to as the “Yeezy tent,” the most visible focal point of his local activities, along with the land it sits on, is being sold on a 3.76 acre parcel for $1.3 million. In addition to that 6,000 square foot “heated tension fabric building,” a 4,800 square foot prefabricated metal building is also on the property, which was the headquarters of Mountain Construction, from Which West purchased the property in October 2019.

Also being sold is a 2-acre commercial property with a 6,900 square foot building on it at a price of $739,000. This building on Big Horn Avenue has five bedrooms in the basement and five more multi-purpose rooms on the main floor with laundry and a full kitchen.

West is also selling five vacant lots he purchased on 33rd and Stone streets. Three of these properties are being sold for $138,000 each, another is listed at $200,000, and a fifth lot with full utility hookups and directly facing Big Horn is being sold for $549,000.

