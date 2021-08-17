Kearney man found dead after five-hour standoff

KEARNEY — A Kearney man wanted in connection with an early Monday morning shooting of two women near Elm Creek has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a five-hour standoff with police.

Jeffrey D. Smith, 33, of Kearney was found dead at 1823 Second Ave. Apartment B around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Earlier in the day the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office had named Smith as a person of interest in a 2:40 a.m. shooting of the two women, which occurred west of Elm Creek at a rural house.

The women were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and later to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Their conditions aren't being released.

Around 11 a.m. the sheriff’s office received information that Smith was inside the apartment. An an adult female confirmed Smith was alone inside, according to a BSCO news release.

Members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Unit and Nebraska State Patrol SWAT responded to the scene where negotiators established communication with Smith by cellphone.

Traffic on the Second Avenue overpass, which runs directly in front of the house, was halted in both directions from 21st Street to 17th Street. Houses in the area also were evacuated or residents were notified to shelter in place.