Council Bluffs police are searching for a Nebraska man who was reported missing after traveling to Iowa last month.

Patrick Weber, 56, of Kearney, was reported missing on March 4 after he failed to communicate with his family members or return to his job. Weber had reportedly traveled to Council Bluffs on Feb. 27 and checked into a hotel near Interstate 80 and the South Expressway.

Police are searching for both Weber and his vehicle, a blue 1996 Buick LeSabre with Nebraska license plate 9E7999. The car was last seen on March 6 in Bellevue, parked and unoccupied.

The Council Bluffs Police Department asks anyone with information on Weber to call 712-328-4728.

