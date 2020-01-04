Kerry to lead ‘We Know Joe’ tour across Iowa to support Biden

CEDAR RAPIDS -- A few of Joe Biden’s friends, including former Secretary of State John Kerry, are coming to Iowa to vouch for the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful.

The “We Know Joe” tour, which will kick off Tuesday in Sioux City, will include Biden surrogates who represent the former vice president’s diverse national base of support and tell Iowans why he is uniquely positioned to beat Donald Trump and repair the damage he has done.

“As the first Americans to make their voices heard in the Democratic primary, Iowans take their responsibility to help select a nominee seriously,” said Jake Braun, Iowa state director of Biden for President. “Voters in Iowa and throughout the country know that we must defeat Donald Trump, which is why so many are hungry for a leader like Joe Biden who they know can win next fall.

“Iowans want to make sure our nominee can assemble a diverse coalition that represents the Democratic Party and our country — and this bus tour showcases Joe’s unique ability to pull together to coalition that will defeat Donald Trump,” Braun said.

