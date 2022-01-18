Kirk Penner talks COVID mandates, health standards, Twitter suspension

Kirk Penner said last week that he represents “Nebraska values” and will advocate for them as the newest member of the Nebraska Board of Education.

Penner, who served for 16 years on the Aurora school board, now represents District 5, which encompasses much of Southeast Nebraska and rural Lancaster County. He described himself as a “conservative first, Republican second” who wants to restore local control to public school districts. But his appointment last month drew criticism for his posts on Twitter.

The comments he posted and retweeted reflect skepticism about the government’s response to the pandemic, the effectiveness of masks and the safety of vaccines, as well as concern over the lawfulness of mandating masking and vaccines.

For instance, Penner retweeted a post critical of police in Europe checking whether people had the necessary health papers to be on the street during the pandemic. The post compared those checks to police in Nazi Germany checking papers.

Asked about the posts, and whether he regretted retweeting the post referencing Nazi Germany, Penner said: “I love my country. And I love the Constitution. And I love our freedom. And I love our liberty. And when I see things that challenge that, it doesn’t sit well.”

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, described Penner as an “extremist” and conspiracy theorist.

“Penner compared COVID mask mandates to the Holocaust and repeatedly pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election results,” she said. “Penner is not the kind of person we want helping set state education policy.”

Penner said he’s not against vaccines or masks but opposes government mandating them or requiring vaccine passports.

“It’s just not right what’s happening, whether it’s in the United States or anywhere,” he said.

Penner said he favors local control and parental involvement. Government mandates cost local districts time and money, he said.

“When you spend 16 years on the school board, then you learn that you’ve basically lost local control of your school district,” he said.

Much of what districts do is mandated by the state, he said.

“When the State Board of Education or the Legislature is telling us as a local school district what to do, we either have to cut something we like to do, that we think is good locally, to absorb the mandate, or we have to raise taxes on the local constituents,” Penner said.

Sometimes mandates just lead to more paperwork, but other times, what’s mandated is not needed or wanted in a district, he said.

He said his first priority will be pushing to permanently end the board’s development of health education standards for public schools — he’s only one of eight board members, so it won’t happen without the support of others.

The board voted to indefinitely postpone the standards’ development in September after a groundswell of public opposition, but members could revive the process.

Penner wanted to make a motion to end the standards at his first meeting Jan. 7, but board bylaws prohibited it. He said he will try again Feb. 4.

“Why make a motion at the first board meeting?” Penner said. “Well, why would I wait to the second? Or a third? Sometimes you just have to rip the Band-Aid off and say, ‘Let’s go.’ This has been festering. It’s hurt the board that it’s been festering so long.”

Penner said he will run for election to the seat this year. The Protect Nebraska Children political action committee, which fought against the health standards, has endorsed him.

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Penner’s appointment Dec. 23, initiating an odd couple of days in which Penner’s Twitter account was suspended over a goose hunting photo and then restored by the social media company, which said the suspension was a mistake.

Penner said Twitter suspended his account one day after his appointment.

The official reason Twitter gave was a picture he posted two years earlier of him and some buddies from high school with the geese they killed on a hunt near Ogallala, he said.

He said Twitter notified him that the photo violated company policy.

Penner said he objected to the suspension but removed the photo and replaced it with one of him with some friends at the Ryder Cup. Twitter then restored his account, he said.

He suspects that politics played a role in the suspension but admits that he has no evidence to prove that.

“I’m a 52-year-old guy from Aurora, Nebraska. And they’re going to take a hunting picture down after a Republican governor appoints me,” he said. “But we have to go with the official explanation.”

He said he doesn’t know whether his motion to permanently shelve the health standards will be seconded.

“It may die,” he said.

Proponents of the standards argued that Nebraska needs inclusive standards that recognize and respect people who are gay, lesbian and transgender because otherwise, the state is marginalizing them. They said the standards would save lives by preventing suicides.

Asked to respond to that argument, Penner said those decisions should rest with local boards.

“We don’t need a government agency getting out of their lane ... and trying to dictate what local school districts want to teach their kids,” he said.

State officials said the standards would only be recommended for local adoption. But Penner suggested at his first board meeting that optional government policy “always becomes mandatory.”

Board member Deb Neary, who advocated for the standards, said that the board did not intend to mandate the standards and that local districts could have adopted just the parts they liked.

“We’ve always been advocates for local control and parent control when it came to the health standards,” she said.

