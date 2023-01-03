'Kupo's spirit lives forever': Lincoln man and Zimbabwe native lived life to the fullest, friends and family say

The crowd of people that packed into The Bay or stood in the parking lot just outside Saturday was diverse.

Black and white. Old and young. Christian. Jewish. Those who didn’t subscribe to any religion.

Some wore suits and ties and sunglasses. Many wore motorcycle jackets and sported long beards. Others came as they were, in jeans or hoodies.

But they all shared something in common: Their lives had, in some way, been touched by Kupo Mleya.

Hundreds of people — friends, family, co-workers — attended the memorial service at the indoor skate park and community center for the 38-year-old Lincoln man who was killed days before Christmas in a shooting near 20th and Washington streets.

“For me, it’s the spirit of who he was,” his uncle, Jacob Makuvire, said about the diverse crowd that showed up Saturday. “It was that ability to connect to so many people.”

A native of Zimbabwe, Mleya moved to the U.S. and attended Chadron State and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the late 2010s. He worked at UNL as a groundskeeper for a time.

He had family from Zimbabwe who lived in Texas, including his uncle and sister, Jennipher Malapela, but he preferred to stay in Nebraska, where his friends were.

“He had already created his own community here and I can see why,” Malapela said. “I’ve been here since Tuesday and every single day I’ll walk up to someone who tells me, ‘Kupo was my best friend.’”

A passionate lover of motorcycles and bikes, Mleya for a time worked at the Lincoln bike shop Cycle Works and Frontier Harley-Davidson.

He had a sharp wit and “goofy” dance moves, said co-worker Chloe Ekberg, who remembered how Mleya’s laughter would fill the whole Harley-Davidson building.

“You knew exactly where he was,” Ekberg said.

He was also a member of the Righteous Ones, a motorcycle social group.

As an African man, Mleya wasn’t a typical biker, said his friend and fellow biker Eric Mersnick, but he was still welcomed.

On a solo biking trip in Iowa, Mersnick recalled how Mleya got lost and stayed overnight with strangers, who welcomed him into their home.

They had discovered a friend.

“That’s a testament to who he was,” Mersnick said. “He was a beautiful soul.”

Makuvire said his nephew had plenty of bikes at his home that he was always working on — a motorcycle and bicycle were on display Saturday — but he had other interests, too.

He collected vinyl records and books. One friend recalled his conversations about theology and the Bible with Mleya. Another read a poem Saturday he wrote in Mleya’s honor.

One speaker summed it up: “To know him was to love him.”

Police say Mleya was killed early Dec. 23 when 23-year-old Karsen Rezac fired into the driver’s side door of Mleya’s Jeep Patriot after the Jeep struck Rezac’s GMC Yukon as Rezac backed out of his driveway.

The two were neighbors but didn’t know each other.

Police initially responded to the report of a crash followed by gunshots just before 12:30 a.m. Dec. 23 and found Mleya in the driver’s seat with critical gunshot wounds.

Rezac was arrested near 28th Street and Tierra Drive on Dec. 24 and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm to commit a felony. The charges carry a possible sentence of at least 25 years and up to life in prison.

In court documents, police believe Rezac reached for his gun and “freaked out,” firing shots at Mleya after the crash.

“It is really cruel what happen to Kupo. Nobody deserves that,” Malapela said. “I know my brother wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

His death made headlines in his native country of Zimbabwe, where the acting president, Constantino Chiwenga, paid a visit to the family to offer his condolences.

Mleya’s late father, Brig. Gen. Fakazi Mleya — considered a national hero in the African country — worked with Chiwenga in the army and were “best friends,” Malapela said.

“It is a big loss,” she said.

Makuvire read a text message Saturday from the family in Zimbabwe expressing its gratitude.

Over the past few days, he has heard stories about his nephew, from Kupo-inspired tattoos his friends got to his name spray-painted on a building.

“I truly believe in my heart that Kupo’s spirit lives forever in Lincoln, Nebraska.”

