Kurt Warner, Peyton Manning film documentary episode at Cedar Falls Hy-Vee

CEDAR FALLS – An unusually large crowd gathered Tuesday morning at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee on University Avenue.

That’s because retired NFL star quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning were filming scenes inside the local grocery store for an upcoming episode of Manning’s documentary series “Peyton’s Places.”

Many sports fans were hoping to grab a glimpse, a photo, or even an autograph.

Warner is a local legend because of his connection to the University of Northern Iowa and his underdog backstory. The college backup went from stocking shelves at the Hy-Vee to eventual stardom in the National Football League.

Most recently, Manning played for the Denver Broncos. He attracted some huge Broncos fans, like UNI freshman Jack Monsma, who heard about the stars’ appearances through Snapchat and rushed from his theater class to try to meet them.

“Meeting both of them isn’t something you pass up on,” he said.

Monsma was one of the few fans successful in landing a signature from Manning — this one on the back shoulder of a number 31 Broncos Justin Simmons jersey.

Monsma plans to store the jersey, but has an “ultimate goal” of sending it to Simmons in hopes he’ll also sign it.

“It honestly means the world to me. I’m a huge Broncos fan,” he said. “Watching Peyton Manning the last four years from 2012 to 2015 made me love the Broncos even more, and getting to meet him after the seasons we’ve had has been amazing.”

Manning, who played pro football with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts for 18 seasons, is one of the most recognizable faces in the sports world. Warner, a Cedar Rapids native, played 12 seasons in the NFL, primarily with the St. Louis Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

Both Warner and Manning are in the NFL Hall of Fame, with resumes that include Super Bowl wins and MVP awards.

“There are a lot of employees who still talk about having the chance to work with him (Warner),” said Tina Potthoff, a Hy-Vee spokesperson and senior vice president of communications. “He conquered the odds to become a sports legend, so we’re very proud he was a Hy-Vee employee, and we were able to play a small role in his story.”

Warner and Manning began filming at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

As word got out that the pair was in town at the local supermarket, dozens of people, some with footballs or sports attire, started gathering.

Some arrived outside the store at 5 a.m. Those who got there early were fortunate enough to see the filming take place in multiple aisles and departments.

At times, the football icons were wearing Hy-Vee gear. But sometime after 10 a.m. they and the cameras headed to the “back room,” which includes store inventory and supplies, and the filming was closed off from the public and the media.

A crowd began to grow outside the back room where dairy and other refrigerated products are shelved. That left many guessing if they’d actually get a chance to interact with the two former pro athletes.

But the duo eventually made their way outside for one final scene. Manning, alongside Warner, was seen outside in the sub-zero temperatures pushing a grocery cart before vacating the set in a black SUV.

Josh Eslick, a UNI freshman, landed his first celebrity autograph, Warner’s, now on the bill of his UNI cap. He ran over to Hy-Vee at about 10:35 a.m. from his anthropology class and was there from 10:55 a.m. until the duo’s departure.

“I’ve always liked Peyton Manning as a player. He’s one of the greatest of all time,” he said. “You can say the same for Kurt Warner. My grandparents and my aunt attended the University of Northern Iowa, so UNI is in my blood, and that’s why I was destined to go there. Kurt Warner is an alumni, so I’ve always looked up to him.”

“It was awesome. It was a great time. I also got a picture too,” he added.

Dax Stotser, a senior at UNI, said he heard about the celebrities’ appearances through a friend whose grandfather works at Hy-Vee, but was left waiting outside the back room like many fans that morning.

“I put down “2K” (a sports video game), jumped in the shower, and got here as quickly as possible,” the UNI senior said.

“We had all the time in the world to plan, and so far, we’ve failed,” added Drew Danielson, another senior, who arrived at Hy-Vee in the early morning hours.

Hannah Gartin was inside Hy-Vee with two footballs in her hands in the hope she could get one signed. She purchased them from Walmart on the way over.

She said the real football fan is her boyfriend, who couldn’t be there because of work.

“He loves Peyton Manning. It didn’t matter what jersey he was wearing or what team he was on, he’d always be a fan,” she said. “Peyton Manning is a big deal, and I don’t mind waiting because it’s my day off.”

The “Peyton’s Places” documentary episode is expected to air sometime later this year.

