Landlords, tenants urged to seek rental assistance as eviction moratorium ends

Although the number of eviction filings has been “somewhat muted” during the pandemic, Kornya has seen a general rise in filings in Linn County.

“We’ve been creeping closer to pre-moratorium numbers,” he said.

There are 171 evictions currently filed in Linn County that are set for hearing sometime in the next few weeks. That’s about 23 percent of the 730 evictions pending a hearing statewide, he said.

Typically, the number of eviction notices increases in the second and third weeks of the month, but Kornya said the U.S. Supreme Court decision Thursday night might trigger action by landlords sooner than mid-September.

Renters were anticipating the moratorium expiring in July, so they had an opportunity to prepare, Kornya said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the moratorium, but the court ruled the agency lacked the authority to do so under federal law without congressional authorization.

The impact of the moratorium ending will depend on what actions landlords will take and how quickly they act, he said.