Landmark Little Brown Church in Nashua being renovated for first time in decades

NASHUA, Iowa – Scaffolding towers over pews at the famous Little Brown Church in the Vale. Wallpaper is being scraped off the original plaster walls and side pews are being moved aside as the sanctuary receives a much-needed face-lift.

Work began in earnest Monday. The project should take a month to complete, said the Rev. Drew McHolm. The foyer will be renovated, as well. Later in the spring, the church roof will be replaced.

It’s been many decades since any significant renovation has taken place at the historic church, McHolm said. “Wallpaper is staring to peel off the walls, the plaster and lath walls need work – you can see the cracks, and it’s getting worse. The congregation decided let’s do the inside and get it done, and get the roof done and leave a legacy for the next generation.”

Congregations have worked hard over the years to maintain the small country church’s original building and grounds at 2730 Cheyenne Ave. The goal is to restore the inside of the church to its original condition, including re-plastering walls where needed and treating woodwork and pews for preservation without damaging original patina, he said.