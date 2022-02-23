Lawmaker proposes grants for Nebraska schools that voluntarily drop Native mascots

Public schools in Nebraska that voluntarily replace their Native mascots would be eligible for grants of up to $200,000 under a bill proposed in the Legislature.

The money would help offset the costs of discontinuing the mascots, removing an excuse school officials sometimes give for not replacing them, the bill’s sponsor said Tuesday.

“We’re not telling any school that they have to change their longstanding mascots, if they’re truly averse to that,” Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha told members of the Education Committee. “But for those schools that do realize that their mascots are hurtful and wish to change them, but may not have the resources to do so, the state is offering them the funds.”

The bill (LB1027) comes before the committee amid a national push to eliminate offensive mascots.

Earlier this month, the naming saga of the NFL franchise in Washington reached an apparent conclusion as the team unveiled its new name, the Commanders.

Those pushing for further change hope that such decisions in pro sports will motivate change in the schools that continue to embrace Native mascots.

Twenty-two Nebraska schools have Native mascots, according to the Nebraska Department of Education — such names as Warriors, Braves and Chieftains. If each school got the maximum amount of the grant, the cost to the state would be $4.4 million.

Hunt said the bill is not about shaming or telling schools how racist they are.

“It’s about growing, and it’s about giving the institutions the opportunity to correct their wrongs, which frankly, realistically, let’s be honest, in 2022 cost money,” she said.

When pushed by critics to make changes, school officials have sometimes pointed to the cost of replacing gymnasium floors, scoreboards, signs, uniforms, gear, letterhead and other items bearing school logos.

Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, testified she supports the bill as “a first step.”

If the incentive didn’t move districts to change their mascots, lawmakers should then revisit the issue, gaiashkibos said.

“I think it’s time for our state to walk the talk and take action,” she said. “And this bill isn’t the ideal solution, but at the end of a certain time frame, I would hope that if the 22 schools don’t agree to this, then you revisit.”

Committee member Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln said she liked the bill’s approach.

“It would be a lot better if we just say ‘quit doing it,’ but I do think it’s a good idea, because it’s taking away the excuse” of the cost, she said.

Several members of Nebraska tribes testified how mascots create negative stereotypes, diminish the self-esteem and aspirations of Native students, and encourage racism among non-Native students.

Such imagery has “real world consequences,” said Darren Wolfe, a member of the Omaha tribe of Nebraska.

Instead of honoring Native people, mascots stereotype them as primitive, aggressive savages, Wolfe said.

“It basically gives license to schools who dress up to play Indian and mock Native song and dance,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0